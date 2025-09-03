Kids Embrace Challenge at Triathlon

JASON SETNYK

The youth races at the Cornwall Triathlon brought excitement to the waterfront on Saturday, August 23, with 168 young athletes participating in sold-out duathlon and triathlon events. The races featured age-based distances, with kids swimming in the Cornwall Aquatic Centre pool, cycling along a safe, closed-course loop, and finishing with an energetic run on the recreation trail.

Race Director Cory Reggentin emphasized the spirit behind the event: “At this age, it’s about development, having fun, and trying something different. Doing a triathlon or duathlon teaches perseverance and life skills, and it’s great to see kids just enjoy the experience.”

Reggentin credited the over 100 volunteers that made the youth event a success.

Proceeds from the event support BGC Cornwall/SDG, making the day even more meaningful. “The Cornwall Triathlon embodies everything BGC stands for,” said Kristina Allard, Director of Operations. “It promotes physical activity, a healthy environment, and family togetherness. Seeing the smiles when kids cross the finish line is the best part.”

After the ceremony, winners went to the podium for their medals and pictures, and there was a free bike giveaway courtesy of Bicycle World.