Kids Invited to Explore City Vehicles

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall’s popular Touch a Truck event will return to Lamoureux Park on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, offering families a chance to explore the city’s service vehicles up close. From 5:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the Bandshell, children can climb aboard a dump truck, sit in a police cruiser, peek inside an ambulance, and check out other City vehicles, while meeting the staff who operate them.

“This is an event kids talk about all year long,” said Justin Lefebvre, Recreation Coordinator for the City of Cornwall. “Touch a Truck brings our community together in such a positive way. It’s a fantastic chance for families to interact with our City staff, learn about the services available to them, and just have fun.”

The evening will wrap up with a free outdoor screening of The Minecraft Movie at the bandshell, starting at 8:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. A local vendor will be on site with food and drinks available for purchase.