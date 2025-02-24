Kin donate to Centre 105

February 24, 2025 — Changed at 17 h 09 min on February 20, 2025
provided by Cornwall Kinsmen
Kin donate to Centre 105
The Cornwall Kinsmen Club has donated $2,500 to Centre 105. From left: Centre 105 Chair Maria Crosby, Executive Director Taylor Seguin, Club President Shane Eitzen and Kin Life Member Claude Legault. Started in 2017, Centre 105 is open four days a week, offering people a safe space to socialize, get a hot breakfast and drink, do their laundry and more. In 2023 the centre provided 18,036 meals. (Photo : Cornwall Kinsmen photo)

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

● Relief of Poverty;

● Advancement of Education;

● Culture and the Arts;

● Health and Welfare;

● Enhancement of Youth;

● Enhancement of Public Security and;

● Community Service.

Each year, a strategic planning process was undertaken internally to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. All community applications received are reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and charitable donations are determined. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our website

The donation to Centre 105 of $2,500 falls under the community service priority of our strategy. This donation will help people in our community have access to food.

Started in 2017, Centre 105 is open 4 days a week. They offer people in our community a safe space to socialize, get a hot breakfast and drink, do their laundry and more. In 2023 they provided 18,036 meals

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events.

