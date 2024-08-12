Kin donates to 325 Kiwanis Air Cadets

August 12, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 37 min on July 17, 2024
Reading time: 2 min
Cornwall Kinsmen Club
Comment count:
Kin donates to 325 Kiwanis Air Cadets
Kiwanis 325 Air Squadron – Kinsmen president Shane Eitzen presents cheque to Sandy McDonald and Natashia Bilmer from Air cadets with Kin Robin Mcintosh. (Photo : Kin photo)

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs.  These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly.  To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

  • Relief of Poverty;
  • Advancement of Education;
  • Culture and the Arts;
  • Health and Welfare;
  • Enhancement of Youth;
  • Enhancement of Public Security and;
  • Community Service.

Each year, a strategic planning process is undertaken to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories.  All community applications received are reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and charitable donations are determined.  Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site, https://www.cornwallkin.com

Today’s donation to 325 Kiwanis Air Cadets of $ 4,500 falls under the public safety strategic priority of our strategy.  Generally, this includes organizations that demonstrate that their primary purpose is to provide programs for the enhancement of public safety at the community level.  These services are usually offered to the whole community.

325 Cornwall Kiwanis Royal Canadian Air Cadets is one of the most active cadet units in the Eastern Ontario Region. They offer band, canoeing, range, exertion, flying, camping, day trips and many more fun activities to our cadets.  The Canadian Cadet Organization is a Youth Group provided through a partnership between the Canadian Department National Defence and the respective Elemental Leagues. This is a youth group for ages 12-18 with a focus on developing youth in the areas of leadership, citizenship, physical fitness and for air cadets, and interest in flying.

The donation today will be used to update the 325 Air Cadet camp – specifically adding gravel, repairing decks and fixing a storage building on the site.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible.  TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events and our other fundraising events.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Charity BBQ Supports Agape Centre
Local News

Charity BBQ Supports Agape Centre

On July 30th, Cornwall FreshCo hosted a Community Charity BBQ to support the Agape Centre and celebrate Seniors Week. Attendees enjoyed burgers, hotdogs, and cold drinks,…