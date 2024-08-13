Kin donates to Baldwin House

August 13, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 39 min on July 17, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Cornwall Kinsmen Club
Comment count:
Kin donates to Baldwin House
Kin Robin McIntosh and President Shane Eitzen present Danielle McCormick with a cheque for $500. (Photo : Kin photo)

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs.  These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly.  To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

  • Relief of Poverty;
  • Advancement of Education;
  • Culture and the Arts;
  • Health and Welfare;
  • Enhancement of Youth;
  • Enhancement of Public Security and;
  • Community Service.

Each year, a strategic planning process is undertaken to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories.  All community applications received are reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and charitable donations are determined.  Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site

Today’s donation to Baldwin House for $ 500 falls under the public safety strategic priority of our strategy.  Generally, this includes organizations that demonstrate that their primary purpose is to provide programs for the enhancement of public safety at the community level.  These services are usually offered to the whole community.

Baldwin House is a 10 Bed Crisis Shelter for Women (and their children) escaping Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking. Maison Baldwin House’s Mission is to assist women and their children in the transition from violent and abusive circumstances to a safe and secure environment and a renewed family by providing safe shelter and services, and encouraging them to realize their full human potential.

The donation today will be used to support their ongoing activities and service.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible.  TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events and our other fundraising events.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Silk and Safari Aerial Adventure in South Africa to Support Baldwin House
Local News

Silk and Safari Aerial Adventure in South Africa to Support Baldwin House

Suspended gracefully from a tree, the silhouette of a female athlete performs aerial silks amidst the…

The Bunny is in the house, New Team Members, and Happy Easter to all
Local News

The Bunny is in the house, New Team Members, and Happy Easter to all

Did you know that the Easter Bunny will make its final personal appearance this Saturday March 30th,…

Highlights of the Cornwall City Council Meeting on May 28, 2024
Local News

Highlights of the Cornwall City Council Meeting on May 28, 2024

Members of Cornwall City Council met in the Council Chambers at City Hall on May 28, 2024,for its regular biweekly meeting. All members…