Kin donates to Camp Kagama

August 19, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 31 min on August 13, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Cornwall Kinsmen Club
Comment count:
Kin donates to Camp Kagama
Camp Kagama Donation— Camp Kagama’s David Wattie and Alyssa Joanette accept a cheque for $1500.00 from Kin Rob Mcintosh. Kin Gary Lambertz and President Shane Eitzen. (Photo : Kinsmen photo)

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs.  These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly.  To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

  • Relief of Poverty;
  • Advancement of Education;
  • Culture and the Arts;
  • Health and Welfare;
  • Enhancement of Youth;
  • Enhancement of Public Security and;
  • Community Service.

Each year, a strategic planning process is undertaken to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories.  All community applications received are reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and charitable donations are determined.  Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site, https://www.cornwallkin.com

Today’s donation to Camp Kagama for $ 1,000 falls under the public safety strategic priority of our strategy.  Generally, this includes organizations that demonstrate that their primary purpose is to provide programs for the enhancement of public safety at the community level.  These services are usually offered to the whole community.

Camp Kagama is a small summer camp for children that has been serving the area since 1936.

Providing a family atmosphere in old fashioned camp program, they offer a place where kids can be kids.

The donation today will be used to support their ongoing activities and service.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible.  TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events and our other fundraising events.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

14-year-old hurt in off-road rollover

A young person suffered serious injuries in a collision involving a side-by-side off-road vehicle on Heron Road, west of Williamstown. The accident occurred at around 6:15…