Kin donates to Centre Agapè Center

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

Relief of Poverty;

Advancement of Education;

Culture and the Arts;

Health and Welfare;

Enhancement of Youth;

Enhancement of Public Security and;

Community Service.

Each year, a strategic planning process is undertaken to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. All community applications received are reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and charitable donations are determined. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site, https://www.cornwallkin.com

Today’s donation to the Agape Centre of $ 5,000 falls under the relief of poverty thrust of our strategy. Generally, this includes organizations that demonstrate that their programs and services assist those who are: in financial need; distressed or suffering as a result of their financial circumstances; or experiencing economic disadvantage.

The Agapè Centre is the largest Community Market (foodbank) and Community Kitchen program in Cornwall, Ontario. They support over 3,000 people monthly through their community market program and serve an average of 150 hot meals each weekday. In addition, they partner with Food Banks Canada, Feed Ontario, local grocery stores and wholesalers to address the issues of hunger and poverty, to improve access to food and basic resources and to create awareness of the issues we have locally.

Today’s donation will be used to support their Kids Community Kitchen and Operation Backpack programs.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events.