Kin donates to Centre Charles Emile Claude

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

Relief of Poverty;

Advancement of Education;

Culture and the Arts;

Health and Welfare;

Enhancement of Youth;

Enhancement of Public Security and;

Community Service.

Each year, a strategic planning process is undertaken to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. All community applications received are reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and charitable donations are determined. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site, https://www.cornwallkin.com

The donation to Centre Charles Emile Claude for $ 7,500 falls under the public safety strategic priority of our strategy. Generally, this includes organizations that demonstrate that their primary purpose is to provide programs for the enhancement of public safety at the community level. These services are usually offered to the whole community.

The Charles-Émile-Claude center is a secure, accessible space for socializing, getting information, and learning, offering a range of services, programs, and activities in French for those aged 50 and over. The center aims to combat isolation, extend the autonomy of older adults through their active participation, community engagement, volunteering, and access to various social services. It provides people from Cornwall and the surrounding areas with the opportunity to experience daily activities in French and to celebrate their Franco-Ontarian roots. They have over 375 members. Approximately 400 individuals come to the center weekly, including members, community partners utilizing their facilities for activities, and individuals renting the center for private events.

The donation today will be allocated towards two key needs: installing a gas line and purchasing a commercial gas oven. Currently, kitchen operations are hindered by the limitations of working with two residential ovens. By acquiring a commercial oven and ensuring proper gas infrastructure, meal preparation capabilities will be enhanced enabling them to serve a larger number of meals to the community.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events and our other fundraising events.