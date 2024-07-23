Kin donates to Cornwall Comfort Quilts

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

Relief of Poverty;

Advancement of Education;

Culture and the Arts;

Health and Welfare;

Enhancement of Youth;

Enhancement of Public Security and;

Community Service.

Each year, a strategic planning process is undertaken to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. All community applications received are reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and charitable donations are determined. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site, https://www.cornwallkin.com

The donation to Cornwall Comfort Quilts of $ 1,500 falls under the community service thrust of our strategy. Generally, this includes organizations that carry out charitable activities for the benefit of the whole community.

Cornwall Comfort Quilts is a local group of volunteers who donate their skills and time to make quilts that are given free of charge in Cornwall and our surrounding Counties, to folks who are undergoing or have undergone cancer treatments. Since 2018, over 160 quilts on average have been given out each year, with 179 having been handed out in 2023.

Today’s donation will fund two rolls or warm batting that would generate 50 quilts plus and used to purchase quality cotton fabrics for the quilt tops. This material is purchased from local merchants in our community and is of a quality that allows for frequent handling and increased washing than might otherwise be expected.

Laurie LaBeouf and Janice Valade accept a cheque from Kin Robin Mcintosh.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events and our other fundraising events.