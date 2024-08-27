Kin donates to Cornwall Minor Football Association (Wildcats)

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

Relief of Poverty;

Advancement of Education;

Culture and the Arts;

Health and Welfare;

Enhancement of Youth;

Enhancement of Public Security and;

Community Service.

Each year, a strategic planning process is undertaken to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. All community applications received are reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and charitable donations are determined. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site

The donation to Cornwall Minor Football Association (Wildcats) of $ 5,000 falls under the enhancement of youth thrust of our strategy. Generally, this includes organizations that demonstrate that: their primary purpose is to provide services and programs for young people; programs and services are for youth; and their programs have no access restrictions other than the age requirement.

The Cornwall Wildcats Football Club provide football programs year-round for over 400 athletes and 80 volunteers. They never turn away athletes that cannot afford the registration fees. Football teaches valuable life skills.

Today’s contribution will serve to purchase additional helmets to protect the youth while engaging in this positive recreational activity.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events and our other fundraising events.