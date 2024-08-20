Kin donates to Meels on Wheels

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

Relief of Poverty;

Advancement of Education;

Culture and the Arts;

Health and Welfare;

Enhancement of Youth;

Enhancement of Public Security and;

Community Service.

Each year, a strategic planning process is undertaken to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. All community applications received are reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and charitable donations are determined. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site, https://www.cornwallkin.com

Today’s donation to Meals on Wheels of $ 500 falls under the relief of poverty thrust of our strategy. Generally, this includes organizations that demonstrate that their programs and services assist those who are: in financial need; distressed or suffering as a result of their financial circumstances; or experiencing economic disadvantage.

Meals on Wheels is a non-profit, volunteer-based support service that delivers hot, nutritious meals to homebound citizens of Cornwall who are unable to prepare meals for themselves. The main purpose of the program is to help clients stay in their own homes longer and to prevent premature admission to Long Term Care facilities. The meals are delivered by trained volunteers who provide a personal contact, a safety and security check as well as an interested daily visitor. The main target groups for receiving Meals on Wheels are elderly persons, persons with disabilities, persons who are chronically or terminally ill and persons who are convalescing. The program is offered to the residents of the City of Cornwall.

Today’s funding is simply to support this valuable community service.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events.