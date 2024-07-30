Kin donates to Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

Relief of Poverty;

Advancement of Education;

Culture and the Arts;

Health and Welfare;

Enhancement of Youth;

Enhancement of Public Security and;

Community Service.

Each year, a strategic planning process is undertaken to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. All community applications received are reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and charitable donations are determined. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site, https://www.cornwallkin.com

Today’s donation to Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 of $ 5,000 falls under the public safety strategic priority of our strategy. Generally, this includes organizations that demonstrate that their primary purpose is to provide programs for the enhancement of public safety at the community level. These services are usually offered to the whole community.

The Legion is a non-profit, volunteer-based organization that promotes Remembrance and supports Veterans and their families. Today’s funding will be used to install a security system throughout the building.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events and our other fundraising events.