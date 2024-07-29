Kin donates to United Way of SDG

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

Relief of Poverty;

Advancement of Education;

Culture and the Arts;

Health and Welfare;

Enhancement of Youth;

Enhancement of Public Security and;

Community Service.

Each year, a strategic planning process is undertaken to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. All community applications received are reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and charitable donations are determined. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site, https://www.cornwallkin.com

The donation to the United Way of SD & G of $ 5,000 falls under the relief of poverty thrust of our strategy. Generally, this includes organizations that demonstrate that their programs and services assist those who are: in financial need; distressed or suffering as a result of their financial circumstances; or experiencing economic disadvantage.

For 80 years, the United Way of SD & G has strived to break down barriers, create opportunities, and improve lives in our region. In 2023 they funded 13 agencies and 16 local programs that impacted over 12,000 lives. They focus on addressing local issues such as poverty, homelessness, and mental health.

This funding will be used to support individuals facing housing precarity and homelessness stay in their homes or find a new place to live through the Last Resort Fund.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events.