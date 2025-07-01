King Charles Medals Awarded to Cadets

July 1, 2025 at 8 h 01 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
King Charles Medals Awarded to Cadets
Eleni Fourkitotis and family at the medal ceremony. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

Three local cadets have received the King Charles III Coronation Medal, a national honour awarded to Canadians for outstanding contributions in volunteerism, leadership, and public service. Among the 30,000 recipients across the country are Chief Warrant Officer Eleni Fourkitotis, Chief Petty Officer First Class Morgan Roundpoint, and Warrant Officer Second Class McKenzie Branchaud.

Fourkitotis, of the 2403 SD&G Highlanders Royal Canadian Army Cadets, was recognized for exceptional leadership, mentorship, and community service. “I’m truly honoured to receive the King Charles III Coronation Medal,” said Fourkitotis. “Being a dedicated cadet has been a big part of my life, and it means a lot to be recognized for my commitment and service.”

Roundpoint, of 110 RCSS Stormont, was praised for her leadership in Akwesasne, including youth program development and her role as Guard Commander and Drill Team Captain. Branchaud, of 325 Cornwall Kiwanis Air Cadets, was honoured for her leadership in the Advanced Leadership Program and community involvement through school and local events.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

<b>Friends of the Glengarry Trails</b>
Local News

Friends of the Glengarry Trails

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER