King Charles Medals Awarded to Cadets

JASON SETNYK

Three local cadets have received the King Charles III Coronation Medal, a national honour awarded to Canadians for outstanding contributions in volunteerism, leadership, and public service. Among the 30,000 recipients across the country are Chief Warrant Officer Eleni Fourkitotis, Chief Petty Officer First Class Morgan Roundpoint, and Warrant Officer Second Class McKenzie Branchaud.

Fourkitotis, of the 2403 SD&G Highlanders Royal Canadian Army Cadets, was recognized for exceptional leadership, mentorship, and community service. “I’m truly honoured to receive the King Charles III Coronation Medal,” said Fourkitotis. “Being a dedicated cadet has been a big part of my life, and it means a lot to be recognized for my commitment and service.”

Roundpoint, of 110 RCSS Stormont, was praised for her leadership in Akwesasne, including youth program development and her role as Guard Commander and Drill Team Captain. Branchaud, of 325 Cornwall Kiwanis Air Cadets, was honoured for her leadership in the Advanced Leadership Program and community involvement through school and local events.