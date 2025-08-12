King’s Medal Awarded to Katie Burke

August 12, 2025
MP Eric Duncan presents the medal to Katie Burke. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

Longtime community volunteer Katie Burke was recently awarded the King’s Coronation Medal in recognition of her decades of dedicated service.

Presented by MP Eric Duncan during a Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise meeting, the honour celebrates Burke’s wide-ranging contributions, both locally and internationally.

“It was a pleasure to join the Rotary Club Cornwall-Sunrise bright and early,” said Duncan. “I had the honour of speaking and presenting a King’s Coronation medal to Katie Burke for her years of community leadership and energy in Cornwall and area.”

Burke, a member of the Rotary Club for nearly 30 years, has volunteered in countless capacities-selling tickets, working events, fundraising, and even participating in international Rotary projects in Ghana and Central America. Locally, she chaired the $1.4 million community fundraising campaign for the future Arts and Culture Centre and has been active with Vagabond Theatre, the Arts Collective, and Riverbank Quilters’ Guild.

“I must admit that I was a little surprised when Eric Duncan first contacted me about the King Charles Coronation Medal,” said Burke. “And a little disappointed I couldn’t be at the ceremony in St. Andrew’s because I was out of town-but the presentation at the Rotary meeting was excellent. Eric was gracious in his comments, and the Rotarians were gracious as well!”

Burke credited her parents and her husband Brian for inspiring her community involvement. “I think of volunteering as keeping busy while doing something worthwhile,” she added.

