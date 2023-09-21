Kinsmen Club Donates to Beyond21

September 21, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 06 min on September 18, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall
Comment count:
Kinsmen Club Donates to Beyond21
Photo (L-R) Shane Eitzen (Kinsmen), Donna McGillvray (Executive Director- Beyond 21), Darryl Adams (Kinsmen), Scott Beck (Kinsmen) (Photo : Kinsmen Club of Cornwall)

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories: Relief of Poverty, Advancement of Education, Culture and the Arts, Health and Welfare, Enhancement of Youth, Enhancement of Public Safety, and Community Service.

As part of our relief of Advancement of Education, we are pleased today to announce a donation to Beyond 21 in the amount of $ 1,500 to assist in the operation of this valuable service.

Beyond 21 offers a wide range of program areas designed for our participants that help enrich their social relationships, foster physical health, encourage curiosity and hands-on learning opportunities while promoting self-confidence. The Kinsmen Club is proud to help this year (2023-2024) with the purchase of cameras for assist with their outstanding photography and calendars and gardening equipment to help them grow and nurture their environment.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible.  TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market) and our other fundraising events.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Baxtrom’s Grand Reopening
Business

Baxtrom’s Grand Reopening

John and France Baxtrom held a great grand reopening of their store last week. Thank You to their incredible community, loyal customers, and everyone who joined them. They…

OHL returns to Civic Complex for exhibition game
Local News

OHL returns to Civic Complex for exhibition game

The Ontario Hockey League will return to the Cornwall Civic Complex on Saturday, September 23rd for an exhibition game between two…