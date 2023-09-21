Kinsmen Club Donates to Beyond21

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories: Relief of Poverty, Advancement of Education, Culture and the Arts, Health and Welfare, Enhancement of Youth, Enhancement of Public Safety, and Community Service.

As part of our relief of Advancement of Education, we are pleased today to announce a donation to Beyond 21 in the amount of $ 1,500 to assist in the operation of this valuable service.

Beyond 21 offers a wide range of program areas designed for our participants that help enrich their social relationships, foster physical health, encourage curiosity and hands-on learning opportunities while promoting self-confidence. The Kinsmen Club is proud to help this year (2023-2024) with the purchase of cameras for assist with their outstanding photography and calendars and gardening equipment to help them grow and nurture their environment.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market) and our other fundraising events.