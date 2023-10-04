Kinsmen Club Donates to Salvation Army

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:
- Relief of Poverty;
- Advancement of Education;
- Culture and the Arts;
- Health and Welfare;
- Enhancement of Youth;
- Enhancement of Public Safety and;
- Community Service.
As part of our relief of poverty category, we are pleased today to announce a donation to the Salvation Army in the amount of $ 3,000 in Fresh Co. gift cards to help with their food bank.
Double Your Impact This Thanksgiving
Your generous gift today will be matched*, dollar for dollar, to provide twice as many nutritious meals, stock our food bank shelves, provide basic necessities, and be a lifeline for even more neighbours in need. https://.donate.salvationarmy.ca
The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market) and our other fundraising events.