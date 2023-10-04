Kinsmen Club Donates to Salvation Army

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

Relief of Poverty;

Advancement of Education;

Culture and the Arts;

Health and Welfare;

Enhancement of Youth;

Enhancement of Public Safety and;

Community Service.

As part of our relief of poverty category, we are pleased today to announce a donation to the Salvation Army in the amount of $ 3,000 in Fresh Co. gift cards to help with their food bank.

Double Your Impact This Thanksgiving

Your generous gift today will be matched*, dollar for dollar, to provide twice as many nutritious meals, stock our food bank shelves, provide basic necessities, and be a lifeline for even more neighbours in need. https://.donate.salvationarmy.ca

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market) and our other fundraising events.