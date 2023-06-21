Kinsmen Club of Cornwall Celebrates Success

The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall celebrated the enormous success achieved over the 2022/2023 KIN year. The celebration evening was a great way to present this year’s achievements with invited guests that included past Kinsmen, recipients, spouses and guests. President Claude Legault outlined some of the major achievements the members were able to attain thanks to their ongoing work throughout the year and the enormous community support received. These included:

Donated over $ 178,000 to sixty-eight (68) charitable organizations throughout SD&G. These donations addressed 7 major strategic needs in our community:

Relief of Poverty;

Advancement of Education;

Culture and the Arts;

Health and Welfare;

Enhancement of Youth;

Enhancement of Public Safety and;

Community Service.

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. Since 2000 we have been able to donate over $ 2.2 million dollars to the community’s greatest needs.

Cornwall Kinsmen Farmer’s Market has relaunched another successful year on May 28 th with over 1,000 visitors to the initial 25 vendors. Life Member Neil Benjamin, the market manager, stated the vendor list will grow as more agricultural products become available locally. This partnership with St. Lawrence College and Farmers Market Ontario provides local vendors an ideal opportunity of meeting new clients while providing an essential local service;

with over 1,000 visitors to the initial 25 vendors. Life Member Neil Benjamin, the market manager, stated the vendor list will grow as more agricultural products become available locally. This partnership with St. Lawrence College and Farmers Market Ontario provides local vendors an ideal opportunity of meeting new clients while providing an essential local service; Kinsmen Family Day 2023 activities were another resounding success. Life Member Rick shaver, the KIN project leader, stated that this partnership with the City of Cornwall provided a breakfast, swimming and skating opportunity – all at no cost – to the participants. This event celebrates families and is a way to thank the community for their ongoing support of our Club.

Cornwall Kinsmen Music Festival celebrated its 69 th year and enabled participants to showcase their music talents. Kin member Andrew Arbic, the event chair, highlighted the unique talents displayed by participants.

year and enabled participants to showcase their music talents. Kin member Andrew Arbic, the event chair, highlighted the unique talents displayed by participants. TV Bingo achieved a major milestone in the year – its 50th year of operation. This partnership with Your TV and all the local vendors enables the club to raise funds that are then donated back to the community. Thanks to the local players who purchase tickets, vendors who sell them and all the volunteers who work year-round on the TV Bingo. The introduction of the progressive pot has spiced things up once again 😊.

President Claude thanks the community for their ongoing support of the club and all its activities.

The 2023/2024 KIN Executive was introduced to those attending this event. Incoming President Robin McIntosh stressed the importance service clubs have in our community and the valuable services that are supported through them.