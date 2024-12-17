Kinsmen donate to Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

Relief of Poverty;

Advancement of Education;

Culture and the Arts;

Health and Welfare;

Enhancement of Youth;

Enhancement of Public Security and;

Community Service.

Over the last year, a strategic planning process was undertaken internally to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. Today’s donation falls under health and welfare thrust of our strategy. All community applications received were reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and a budget for the year was established. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site

We are pleased to announce the 2024/2025 donation of $5,000 to the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation through the 3rd annual. Dancing With The C.C.H. Stars Saturday March 1st 2025. You can donate to this amazing event and cheer on our dancing participants from various departments of the hospital as they take stage after months of rigorous training. Proceeds to help fund new diagnostic equipment for our Cornwall Community Hospital.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible through Your TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at all our events including (Kinsmen Farmers Market).