Kinsmen donate to Seaway Valley Community Health Centre

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

• Relief of Poverty

• Advancement of Education

• Culture and the Arts

• Health and Welfare

• Enhancement of Youth

• Enhancement of Public Security and

Community Service.

Each year, a strategic planning process was undertaken internally to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. All community applications received are reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and charitable donations are determined. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our website https://cornwallkin.com/

This donation of $2000 for the community garden falls under the community service thrust of our strategy. Generally, this includes organizations that carry out charitable activities for the benefit of the whole community.

Seaway Valley Community Health Centre is a charitable, not-for-profit community-led organization.We provide a wide range of health and wellness services and programs to families and individuals who live in the communities we serve. We pay special attention to vulnerable groups including older adults, individuals and families living with low-incomes and newcomers to Canada, as well as those without access to primary health care services.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events.