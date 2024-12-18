Kinsmen Fund Christmas Shopping Day for Kids at Agape

December 18, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 28 min on December 18, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Kinsmen volunteers assisted children with Christmas shopping and gift wrapping. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

The Agape Centre in Cornwall was filled with excitement on Saturday, December 14, 2024, as children had the chance to shop for Christmas gifts for their families, with help from volunteers. The “Just for Kids Shopping Day” event, sponsored by the Kinsmen Helping Hand Fund, aimed to make holiday shopping special for children and their families in need.

Shane Eitzen, President of the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall, shared the club’s mission sponsoring the event. “We’re hoping to make a whole lot of kids happy this time of year. We want to help ensure all children have a good Christmas.” The Kinsmen Club was on hand to assist with gift wrapping,ensuring the children’s selections were ready for their parents.

Lisa Duprau, Executive Director of the Agape Centre, explained the event’s inspiration: “It’s been a struggle for a lot of families this year, so we introduced a kids’ shopping day. Our partners from the Kinsmen Club were kind enough to sponsor us with $2,500, allowing us to put on this event.” She added, “It’s the very first time we’ve done this, and so far, so good. Everybody’s excited, and it gives everyone a little extra Christmas cheer.”

In addition to helping children pick out presents, the Agape Centre provided a cozy space for parents to enjoy hot drinks and baked goods while they waited.

