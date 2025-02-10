Kinsmen serve up Family Day fun

The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall will once again host three events for Cornwall families at the Cornwall Civic Complex on Family Day 2025. All events are free to the public.

From 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the fourth annual pancake breakfast will be served in Salons B and C at the Civic complex.

From 10 a.m. to noon, a family skate will be held at the Ed Lumley Arena. Skating only.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. a family swim takes place at the aquatic centre, with a lifeguard.

“Kinsmen have always supported community events and hosting this event will put many smiles on many people. We are also proud of our continued partners in the community who help us including Tim Hortons and Stormont Dairy,” says the club.

“When you see the kids eating, then skating, then swimming with their parents it’s so great that families get to spend the day together,” says Kinsmen President Shane Eitzen.