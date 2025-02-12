Kitchen fire displaces family of four on Pitt Street

Four people have been displaced by a kitchen fire in a single-family home Tuesday in the 2000 block of Pitt Street.

The fire broke out at 1 p.m. in the kitchen of the residence.

Cornwall Fire Services responded quickly and prevented the fire from spreading to the entire building. Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the incident.

The initial response included twelve on-duty firefighters, with an additional six called in to assist on the scene and provide citywide response coverage.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and there were no human injuries. Firefighters treated a dog for smoke inhalation on the scene before the owner was able to take it to a veterinarian for further treatment. Sadly, two cats did not survive.

Pitt Street was closed for several hours while crews worked to extinguish the fire but was re-opened at 3 p.m.

Two fire department investigators have determined the cause to be accidental.

“It is important to always maintain a safety zone around your stove top and never leave items on it,” said Deputy Chief Leighton Woods. “Emergencies can occur at any time, I urge all residents to prioritize fire safety in their homes, ensure working smoke alarms are installed and functioning. Having a well-thought-out emergency plan can make all the difference in ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone”.

Cornwall Fire Services will be in the community next week as part of the After the Fire Program to raise awareness and remind residents of the importance of fire safety.