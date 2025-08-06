Knights of Columbus Council 11531 Receives Top Award

Seaway News

St. Francis de Sales Knights of Columbus Council 11531 in Cornwall was awarded the distinction of Star Council, the international organization’s top honour for local councils.

The Star Council Award recognizes overall excellence in the areas of growing membership, promoting Knights of Columbus insurance benefits, sponsoring Catholic faith formation programs and volunteering time through service-oriented activities.

Our efforts in supporting the community, whether it be Children’s Treatment Center, St. Denis Place, Center 105, Pro Life Cornwall or just our monthly beef suppers and breakfasts, as well as our car wash/barbeque/yard sale and the many other charitable under takings have not gone unnoticed.

Grand Knight Michel Morrissette recently expressed his profound pride in the dedication and camaraderie of all the brother Knights, acknowledging their tireless efforts and commitment to service. He also shared his heartfelt appreciation for the unwavering support the community has shown for the various events hosted by the Knights.

Membership in the Knights of Columbus is open to men 18 years of age or older who are practical (that is, practicing) Catholics in union with the Holy See. For information on joining the Knights of Columbus contact local Membership Director (Stanley Coleman at 613-537-9005).