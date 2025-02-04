Knights of Columbus Serve Up Monthly Community Breakfast

The Knights of Columbus, St. Francis de Sales Council, hosted their monthly Community Family Breakfast on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall, located at 434 Second Street West in Cornwall.

Grand Knight Michel Morrissette explained the purpose of the event. “Every last Sunday of the month, we host these breakfasts to bring the community together. We’re not here to make a profit; we’re here to ensure our family communities come together. That’s why we keep the prices affordable—because in this day and age, people are in need.”

The breakfast is part of a broader community outreach initiative by the Knights of Columbus. “We also host a monthly beef supper on the second Thursday of the month, also held here at St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall. Both events are open to parishioners and the wider community,” Morrissette added.

Highlighting their mission, Morrissette shared, “We’re a nonprofit organization, and we do whatever we can to help the next person. These events not only provide a sense of togetherness but also reflect our commitment to faith and service.”

The Knights of Columbus continue to invite new members. “Anyone who is 18 years old or older and Catholic is welcome to join us. We always appreciate the community’s support, which helps spread awareness of our efforts,” Morrissette said.

The Knights’ next breakfast is scheduled for Sunday, February 23.