La Friperie Welcomes Children’s Winter Coat Donation from Club Richelieu

November 16, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 26 min on November 12, 2024
provided by Club Richelieu
Denise Dubé, member of Club Richelieu, and Colin Taylor, Assistant manager of Giant Tiger, prepare a sleighful of children’s winter coats destined for La Friperie. (Photo : Club Richelieu)

With winter approaching, Club Richelieu has partnered with Giant Tiger to secure 40 children’s winter coats and snowsuits which were promptly delivered to La Friperie, a local thrift store.

La Friperie, a grassroots initiative of the ACFO, plays a key role in supporting sustainable local development by offering essential goods to local residents, a number of whom are newcomers to Canada. The store is operated by a dedicated team of volunteers, including students and staff members from École secondaire catholique La Citadelle.

Denise Dumais, an inspiring advocate and founding member of La Friperie, emphasized the store’s open-door policy. “We welcome everyone who truly needs a helping hand she said. Our shelves rely on the generosity of Cornwall residents – we accept donations of kitchenware, home furnishings, clothing, bedding as well as children’s books and toys.”

The Club Richelieu’s timely contribution of children’s winter apparel highlights the power of community collaboration. La Friperie encourages continued support in the form of cash donations as well as new or gently-used items in order to pursue its mission.

La Friperie is open on Mondays. Its entrance is located in La Citadelle’s main parking lot. To drop off a donation or visit the thrift store, please call ahead 613-933-8104.

