Lancaster woman charged with manslaughter

A 47-year-old Lancaster woman is facing a charge of manslaughter after she allegedly sold drugs to a woman in December 2023, leading to a fatal overdose.

Brenda Lee Fortier was arrested on Dec. 19, 2024, and charged with manslaughter as well as possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Dec. 7, 2023, members of the Cornwall Police Service responded to a report of an unconscious female at a Ninth Street East business. The 32-year-old woman was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The death was deemed suspicious in nature and a lengthy investigation ensued, led by the Major Crime Section of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID), with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner.

The cause of death was later determined to be the result of an acute multi-drug toxicity.

Over the course of the investigation, police identified a suspect who sold the drugs to the victim. The victim and the accused were known to each other.

“The Cornwall Police Service is committed to fully investigating overdose cases within our community to trace and identify the source of these dangerous drugs, with the goal of holding those responsible accountable,” said Chief Shawna Spowart.

On Dec. 19, the woman was located by a member of the CID. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

The woman is scheduled to appear in court today.