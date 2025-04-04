Land purchase funding for new Cornwall high school

The Upper Canada District School Board has received $11.9 million from the Ontario Ministry of Education to acquire land for the construction of a new secondary school at Nick Kaneb Drive and Marleau Avenue in Cornwall.

The $51 million school will serve students from Grade 7-12, consolidating students from Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School and St. Lawrence Secondary School.

This project was first approved by the Ministry of Education in August 2017. The UCDSB has been working with the Ministry and community partners to find a suitable location since the approval.

“This is an exciting step for the UCDSB and for students in the Cornwall area. Cornwall is growing and changing and I’m happy that we, as a board, are able to grow and change with our community. I’m looking forward to watching this project become a reality,” says Trustee David McDonald. “The UCDSB sincerely appreciates our provincial government’s investment in our local schools.”

This new facility will have 1,400 pupil places, two double gyms, a track and field facility and green space for students to enjoy. There will be bright, modern classrooms with designated spaces for technical/trades learning and Indigenous education. The school will be designed to support future growth as needed.

“Families in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry deserve excellent schools so our children receive the education they need to thrive in adulthood,” says Nolan Quinn, MPP of Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “Our government is proud to continue expanding the educational opportunities in our community with a new secondary school that will not only equip our children with the skills they need to have fulfilling careers, but it will also create job opportunities for our residents.”

“Our government has more than doubled the province’s commitment in education, with the largest funding increase for new schools in Ontario’s history,” adds Paul Calandra, Minister of Education. “This project, once completed, will provide a modern learning environment to help students get ready for the jobs of tomorrow.”

The project is now moving into the planning and preparation stage, which will include building design. This will be the first English public secondary school to be built in Cornwall in more than 50 years. The expected opening date for the school is September 2029.