Landlord Tenant Board Backlog Crisis: Discussion with Members of Provincial Parliament (MPP)

A first of its kind townhall meeting will take place on Friday October 28th, 2022, via ZOOM from 5:30-7:30pm EST.

Ontario MPPs and Small Landlords in Ontario will meet in hopes of finding a solution to the 8+ month backlog at the Landlord and Tenant Board, helping the thousands of Ontarians who have been waiting an interminable amount of time to get a hearing date. While the Landlord Tenant Board (LTB) has committed to a service standard of 25 days to schedule a hearing, the current average wait time is 8 -12 months. The LTB resolves disputes between tenants and landlords, functioning as a court, and is the only option for Landlords and Tenants to resolve their disputes.

The first application being brought before the LTB by landlords is termination/eviction for non-payment of rent. An unscrupulous breed of tenant has surfaced province wide and is taking advantage of the long LTB delays by residing in their rental unit while refusing to pay the rent due. There are no legal ramifications for this behaviour. The Residential Tenancies Act (The Act) does not consider withholding rent an offence. Small landlords are in financial distress, losing their homes, filing bankruptcy, and suffering at the hands of this one unsavoury group of tenants and LTB’s failure in enforcing penalties.

The end result is a reduction in rental stock, further contributing to the housing crisis our province faces, as small landlords are forced to give up their investment.

Join us for our ZOOM meeting to discuss the backlog and options for a resolution with Ontario Members of Parliament. We believe it is once again time for The Landlord and Tenant Board to provide hearings and resolve disputes in a timely manner for the benefit of all.

VISIT: https://soloontario.ca/small-housing-providers-to-discuss-with-ontario-members-of-provincial-parliament-on-housing/ to learn more and to register for the online ZOOM event.