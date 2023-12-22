Landmark Acquisition: Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort Secures Comfort Inn and Adjacent 18 Acres Akwesasne, NY 

AMC

The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort (AMCR), a leader in tribal gaming operations and a cornerstone of the North Country’s economy, is proud to announce the acquisition of the Comfort Inn and the adjacent 18 acres from Tarbell Management Group. This strategic move aligns with our vision for sustainable growth and community development. “By retaining ownership of the hotel and adjacent land, the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort strengthens its position for future development, ensuring a cohesive and unified vision for our casino and hotel facility. The acquisition allows them to consolidate their footprint with respect to lands immediately adjacent to our casino.” The unified statement from the Mohawk Gaming Enterprises Board of Managers further expresses, “We appreciate the Tarbell Management Group working cooperatively with our Casino management to make this deal a reality.” Brandon Tarbell, President/CEO of the Tarbell Management Group added, “This sale is not just a business transaction; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to self-determination and the empowerment of our community. In entrusting our property to the hands of the Mohawk Gaming Enterprise, we are ensuring that our lands remain under the ownership of those who understand its significance, history, and importance. As we bid farewell to the hotel, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to the heartbeat of our establishment – our incredible, award-winning team. Your hard work, commitment, and passion have defined the core of this property, creating lasting memories for our guests and fostering a culture of excellence. We look forward to witnessing the continued success and prosperity of the AMCR, and we are excited about the positive impact this venture will have in Akwesasne.” This strategic move is part of a broader initiative to recapture our pre-pandemic market, particularly from our Canadian guests. “Recapturing our market post-pandemic extends beyond the gaming and hospitality sectors, which includes exploring the desire for smoke friendly amenities; it also directly impacts our local convenience stores. By diversifying our offerings and aligning them with customer preferences, we aim to create a comprehensive experience that resonates with both local and international visitors,” expressed AMCR General Manager, Scott

Freeman. “Equally as important are our associates who take care of our guests; our transition team welcomes the current employees onto the AMCR Team.” The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort is nestled between several small rivers, as well as the larger St. Lawrence River, where our Mohawk people thrived for generations among black ash trees and sweet grass, duck and deer, trout and bass. “Akwesasne,” as this area is known, translates to “Land where the partridge drums.” The St. Lawrence River Valley is as rich in natural resources as it is rich in Mohawk history. Today, the Mohawks of Akwesasne, or Akwesasronon, are presently situated on over 30,000 acres of tribal land extending from New York into Quebec and Ontario. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s gaming enterprise is just one of over 120 tribally registered businesses and one of the largest employers not only of the local community but of Northern New York as a whole. For further information, please contact the Mohawk Gaming Enterprises Board of Managers Executive Assistant /Board Liaison at cathy.mitchell@tewacorp.com.