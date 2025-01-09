Landowners offer 175 acres to SDG

Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry will be receiving about 175 acres of managed woodlots from two Glengarry landowners.

Allan MacDonald and Francis Chretien each contacted the counties to offer their treed lots to the counties.

SDG forestry coordinator Phil Duncan told council about the unique features that each property offers.

MacDonald and his wife plan to donate land in North Glengarry, a total of 147 forested acres and agricultural land with a mix of trees including Spruce, White Pine, Sugar Maple and Linden. Chretien is donating a 17-acre woodlot in South Glengarry, with Hemlock, Linden, Ash and a significant amount of Sugar Maple. Chretien’s donation includes an old, unused sugar shack which provides added character and history to the woodlot. In addition, he is also considering donating an adjacent 10 acres.

The MacDonald land is being donated through the Eco Gift Program, where each parcel of land must be certified as ecologically sensitive according to specific national and provincial criteria. Ecologically sensitive lands contribute to the conservation of Canada’s biodiversity and environmental heritage. The donation of ecological lands by individuals provides them with tax credits for any capital gains and the value of the donation is deducted from taxable income. However, the recipient of the land must maintain the property as intended for ecological and conservation purposes or face significant taxes should the land be sold.

Both landowners have requested the lands continue to be used for walking, hiking and nature appreciation and that no hunting be allowed on the properties. As well, any drainage ditches on the properties are to be maintained by SD&G and, in the case of the Chretien property, neighbours will be given first refusal for tapping the maple trees in the spring.

Although the land is being donated, Council had to approve the use of funds through the Forest Reserve Funds for appraisals, surveys, legal transfers and any possible severance fees required in the acquisition. Staff hopes these donations will encourage other landowners to maintain wooded areas and consider donating land to the counties. for the preservation of a forested network of land.