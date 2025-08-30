Cornwall man charged in hate-motivated attack

A 71-year-old Cornwall man has been charged with what police describe as a hate-motivated attack on a Jewish woman at an Ottawa grocery store Wednesday.

Joseph Rooke has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon after a woman in her 70s was stabbed in the torso at the Loblaws store at College Square on Baseline Road.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious wounds, treated and later released.

Joseph Rooke has in the past posted anti-Semitic comments on social media.