Cornwall man charged in hate-motivated attack

August 30, 2025 at 11 h 44 min
Reading time: 30 s
Staff
Comment count:
Cornwall man charged in hate-motivated attack
Joseph Rooke

A 71-year-old Cornwall man has been charged with what police describe as a hate-motivated attack on a Jewish woman at an Ottawa grocery store Wednesday.

Joseph Rooke has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon after a woman in her 70s was stabbed in the torso at the Loblaws store at College Square on Baseline Road.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious wounds, treated and later released.

Joseph Rooke has in the past posted anti-Semitic comments on social media.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Day Campers Become Eco Friends at Cooper Marsh
Local News

Day Campers Become Eco Friends at Cooper Marsh

This summer, dozens of budding naturalists aged six to eleven flocked to the Raisin Region Conservation Authority's (RRCA) Cooper Marsh…