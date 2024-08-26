Lang new warden

South Glengarry Deputy Mayor Martin Lang, a first-term member of the Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry counties council, has been elected the 2025 SDG Counties Warden.

Lang, who joined council in 2022, will be sworn in December 13 and chair his first meeting in the new role December 16.

“I’m honoured to be elected,” said Lang. “I think county councils have been an organization in place for well over 100 years, so I’m honoured to have the chance to represent them and look forward to it. I think it will be a busy year, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Lang expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to lead, despite his relatively recent experience on the county council. “This is my first time in this position. I’ve been on the county council for two years, so this will be my third year. I’m pretty excited that they’re giving me the chance,” he added.

Lang defeated South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis in the secret ballot vote.

Current Warden Jamie MacDonald said he will support Lang during his transition into the new role. “I still have three months to go until the December meeting, so there’s still lots of work to do and a good opportunity to work with Martin so that he’s not coming in blindly. I look forward to working with him and getting up to speed on everything,” MacDonald said. “But yeah, there’s always a little bit of sadness at the end of the term because it’s been a good term so far. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the job.”

As he prepares to take on his new responsibilities, Lang said, “I think just to do the best job I can to represent this council. I mean, it’s a great council; everybody seems to work well together, so I think it will be relatively easy. But it’s my job to be out front and represent them, and I’m going to do the best I can to represent them.”