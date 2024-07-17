LCBO Strike Enters Second Week with Rally at MPP Nolan Quinn’s Office

The LCBO strike has entered its second week, marked by a significant demonstration on July 12 outside MPP Nolan Quinn’s office on Second Street West. Over 100 protesters, carrying signs and flags, rallied to the tune of Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Going to Take It,” while supportive honks from passing cars filled the air.

Lorrie Scuffell, Treasurer of LBED Local 4100 and member of OPSEU, voiced concerns about the implications of privatization. “We’ve had confirmation that some franchises along Highway 401 on routes will be forced to carry spirits, pre-mixes, and beer,” she stated.

Scuffell emphasized the need for dialogue with the government. “We’re outside MPP Nolan Quinn’s office in Cornwall right now, and we would love for him to come out and speak with us and give us his position on this. The (Ford) government needs to stop this; they need to work with us. We need to get back to the table, let the LCBO grow, and stop privatization. We need to keep 9,000 jobs secure and give 70% of our casual and precarious employees stable jobs.”

Rachel Brunet, President of Local 4100 and member of the bargaining team, highlighted the struggle for job stability. “I started in 2011, and it took me 9 years to get a full-time job. We desperately wait for jobs with a 70/30 split between casual and full-time.”

Brunet also addressed the broader impact of the proposed changes. “With an expansion of 8,500 more locations, it’s important to consider the loss of 23% of our business to spirit-based ready-to-drink cocktails. This shift will result in thousands of job losses, from head office staff to warehouse workers and cashiers.”

As the strike continues, the union remains firm in its demands for job security and the preservation of public revenues. The LCBO workers’ strike, involving more than 9,000 employees, began after negotiations with the government broke down on July 4.