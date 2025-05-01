Leaders honoured with King Charles Medal

Four community leaders from Cornwall and the surrounding region were recognized with the prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medal during a ceremony hosted at the Senate Building by Senator Bernadette Clement.

The recipients — Patti Carson, Etienne Saint-Aubin, Pierre Thibault, and Angelo Towndale — were selected following a rigorous nomination process involving the municipalities of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry, and the City of Cornwall.

Clement praised the recipients for their lasting impact and dedication to their communities. “In these difficult times, marked by uncertainty and collective challenges, communities are more important than ever, those who reach out, build connections, and commit to their fellow human beings must never be forgotten,” she said. “I once again congratulate the recipients. Your significant contributions to your communities are remarkable and inspiring.”

Each honouree has spent decades in service to others. Patti Carson has been a lifelong advocate for social justice and 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion, contributing to early childhood education, women’s support services, and newcomer integration.

Etienne Saint-Aubin shaped Ontario’s French Language Services and led the Roy McMurtry Legal Clinic in Cornwall for 30 years, advocating for justice and environmental health.

Pierre Thibault, a longtime recreation leader in North Stormont, spearheaded the creation of a multi-use sports dome and continues to mentor and lead hundreds of volunteers. “Although I am personally recognized for my volunteering, this award truly belongs to all the volunteers who stood beside me,” Thibault said.

Angelo Towndale, a retired social worker, helped establish Big Brothers Cornwall, the Children’s Treatment Centre, and other foundational local organizations. His work has supported generations of families in Cornwall since immigrating to Canada in the 1960s.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal honours Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities, a legacy Clement says is embodied by each of the recipients.