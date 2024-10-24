Legacy Space Unveiled at SLC Cornwall Honours Reconciliation

On October 18, 2024, St. Lawrence College (SLC) officially unveiled the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Legacy Space at its Cornwall campus, marking a meaningful step toward reconciliation through education. The space, located in the library with views of the St. Lawrence River and Akwesasne, will serve as a place for students, staff, and guests to reflect on Indigenous history and engage with stories of resilience.

Sarah Midanik, President of the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, emphasized the importance of the new space, saying, “Through thispartnership, we hope to inspire students and faculty to take reconciliACTION intheir classrooms and communities.”

Gord Downie was the lead singer of the Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip and an advocate for Indigenous rights. Before his death in 2017, Downie devoted his final years to raising awareness about the mistreatment of Indigenous peoples and the legacy of residential schools in Canada. His multimedia project, The Secret Path, tells the story of Chanie Wenjack, a young Anishinaabe boy who ran away from a residential school and died trying to return home in 1966.

The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund was established to inspire reconciliation by supporting education about Indigenous history andpromoting reconciliACTION—actions that move reconciliation forward throughawareness, education, and change.

Harriet Visitor, niece of Chanie Wenjack, spoke emotionally about her family’s connection to residential schools. “This is not just my uncle’s story, but the story of 150,000 Indigenous children taken from their families. It is a privilege to see spaces like this that honour our history and empower future generations,” she said.

Doug George-Kanentiio, a residential school survivor and vice-president of the Hiawatha Institute for Indigenous Knowledge, shared personal insights at the event. “These schools were meant to strip us of our identity, replacing it with servitude,” he said, reflecting on the devastating impact of residential schools on Aboriginal communities.

Jennifer Haley, Dean of Interdisciplinary Studies, encouraged ongoing education and action. “We need to learn the true history of Canada and understand how colonial impacts still cause harm today. It’s only through action that true reconciliation can take place,” she noted.

Glenn Vollebregt, President of SLC, concluded, “This new Legacy Space builds on our work in Kingston and reflects our commitment to Indigenous Ways of Knowing and Being. It offers valuable opportunities for learning, reflection, and growth as we create a more inclusive community.”

The Cornwall Legacy Space, which features artwork by local Mohawk and French Canadian Artist Katie Francis, along with the new space in Brockville, joins the Kingston campus in advancing the college’s mission to integrate Indigenous knowledge and foster meaningful conversations.