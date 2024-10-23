Legion Annual Poppy Campaign Launches October 25

The Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Branch 297 is set to launch its Annual Poppy Campaign on October 25, 2024. This marks the beginning of the Remembrance Period, which runs until November 11. The campaign aims to honour veterans and raise funds to support their needs through the distribution of poppies.

Mavis Williamson, Poppy Chair at Branch 297, shared her thoughts on the significance of the campaign. “Being part of this effort is one of the most humbling experiences I’ve ever had,” she said. “We’re bringing active remembrance to the community through the poppy distribution, and it resonates deeply with people as they reflect on family and friends who have served.”

The funds collected from donations to the Poppy Fund are crucial for supporting veterans. “All funds are used exclusively for veterans, including medical needs and services they require,” Williamson explained. “We also contribute to local organizations that provide services to veterans.”

The poppy, which became a symbol of remembrance following the famous poem In Flanders Fields, remains an iconic emblem. “It’s more than just a flower,” Williamson emphasized. “It’s a symbol of active remembrance, and we’re grateful for the community’s support in wearing it.”

Poppies will be distributed by volunteers across Cornwall, with donation boxes available in various stores. On October 25, Mayor Justin Towndale will receive the ceremonial poppy in a flag-raising event at 340 Pitt Street at 10:00 am.

The poppy should be worn on the left side, over the heart, as a mark of respect. After the Remembrance Day ceremony, many choose to place their poppies on the cenotaph or on a wreath as a gesture of honour.