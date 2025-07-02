Legion Celebrates Cadet Achievements

JASON SETNYK

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 proudly recognized outstanding cadets with the Cadet Medal of Excellence during their Annual Ceremonial Reviews. The prestigious award celebrates youth who embody citizenship, leadership, and community service-core values of the cadet movement.

“This medal is awarded to cadets who go above and beyond in fostering morale, cooperation, and community involvement,” said Awards Chair Lisette Saucier.

Mavis Williamson, First Vice and Poppy Chair, presented the medals on behalf of the Legion.

Branch President Marvin Plumadore shared his pride: “The RCL Branch 297 is pleased to present these awards and support the cadet corps. These programs foster leadership and self-development in the youth of our community. Our Legion continues to let the young people know they are valued and appreciated. Congratulations to all.”

This year’s recipients were Cadet MWO Huner Dwyer of the SD&G Highlanders Royal Army Cadet Corps, CP02 Morgan Roundpoint of the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets 110 Stormont Squadron, and Sgt. Caedmon Van Putten of the Cornwall Kiwanis Royal Canadian Air Cadet 325 Squadron.