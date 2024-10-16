Legion Launches Memorial Banner Project for Veterans

The Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Branch 297 has officially launched a Memorial Banner project within the City of Cornwall, aimed at promoting remembrance and honouring local veterans. The banners will be displayed along Veterans Walk, stretching from Second Street to Legion Memorial Park, featuring photos and names of deceased service members.

Mavis Williamson, Poppy Chair at RCL Branch 297, expressed her excitement about the project. “We’ve had a very positive response to it. I was ecstatic when I saw the printed banners; they came out beautifully,” she stated. “A team has been working on this since June, discussing what we liked and what would be respectful to our fallen soldiers. This is the end product, and we are very pleased.”

The banners will display the Union Jack and the Canadian flag at the top, along with a photo of the veteran submitted by their family, their name, unit, and the sponsor’s name, featuring the logos of the Legion and the City of Cornwall. “This is the first time for Cornwall to have such memorial banners. We initiated this project last year after receiving inquiries about why we didn’t have them,” Williamson noted.

Application forms for the banners are available at the Legion for families wishing to commemorate their loved ones. Williamson emphasized, “Now that we have volunteers who stepped up to organize this, we can make it happen this year.”

The project underscores the RCL’s mission to serve veterans and promote remembrance, reinforcing a sense of pride in the community for those who served the nation.