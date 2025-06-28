Lemonade Stand Supports Koala Place

JASON SETNYK

Tyson and Blake Labelle spent a recent Saturday running a lemonade stand to raise money for Koala Place, a Child and Youth Advocacy Centre in Cornwall. Tyson, who has been hosting annual stands for five years to support local children’s charities, was thrilled to include his younger sister for the first time. “I love doing the lemonade stand every summer,” said Tyson. “Some years, friends help me, but this year my sister did. She poured the lemonade, and I took the donations.”

Blake, excited to finally assist rather than observe, helped serve customers throughout the day. Their efforts were recognized by Koala Place, which provides a safe space for young victims or witnesses of abuse to access coordinated support services. The organization shared a photo of the $160 cheque along with this message on social media: “What a wonderful way to start our day here at Koala Place-these two precious friends donated their lemonade stand proceeds to help the children and youth in their community. Thank you, Tyson and Blake.”