Letters press Quinn to support new school

May 6, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
Submitted article
Comment count:

The Comité 73 of l’ÉSC La Citadelle is launching a letter-writing campaign today to encourage the MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, the honorable Nolan Quinn, to take a stand in favour of building a new school for Cornwall’s francophone school community.

This campaign marks a new stage in the mobilization efforts of Comité 73, a group of student leaders committed to the right to an equitable education in modern, safe facilities equivalent to those offered to the region’s English-speaking students.

To kick things off, Comité 73 sent its first official letter to Mr. Quinn today (see letter attached). The letter, signed by members of the committee, recalls the dilapidated state of the current building, built in 1948, and asks the MPP to publicly support the request for funding.

“As young Francophones, we are asking our elected representatives to recognize our reality and defend our right to fair learning conditions. Supporting our cause means supporting the future of our community,” says Jacob Pilon, Premier of Student Government and President of Comité 73.

Comité 73 is now inviting the public, alumni, parents and allies of the Francophonie to participate in the campaign by sending their own letter to Mr. Quinn. A letter template, instructions and mailing address are available on Comité 73’s website: www.comite73.ca/en-nolanquinn.

