L’Héritage celebrates 30 years of francophone education in Cornwall

École secondaire publique L’Héritage marked its 30th anniversary with a celebration highlighting three decades of promoting Franco-Ontarian culture and educational excellence. Students, alumni, staff, and community members gathered for speeches, a student piano performance, and festivities at the school.

Jasmine Bernier, recently appointed principal of L’Héritage, emphasized the strong sense of community that defines the school. “L’Héritage is built on relationships, kindness, and happiness. We are a family where everyone knows each other’s strengths and supports one another,” she said. “To celebrate 30 years as a French public school in Cornwall shows the faith people have in our system to grow together and build a strong, diverse community.”

Christian-Charle Bouchard, Director of Education for the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario (CEPEO), said the milestone reflects generations of success. “Thirty years is a big accomplishment. L’Héritage has produced generations of students who are now giving back to Cornwall and beyond,” he said. “It’s beautiful to see students bringing their own children back to the same school.”

Mathieu Tondreau, school board trustee for the area and a L’Héritage alumnus, spoke about his personal connection. “Because it’s a smaller school, there’s a real family atmosphere. You get to know your teachers, and they get to know you,” he said. “The school has continued to grow, especially with the arrival of many newcomers whose first language is French. Cornwall has truly become a francophone welcoming community.”