Liberals, NDP launch campaigns

Liberals and New Democrats in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry will officially launch their campaigns this week in preparation for the next federal election.

The SD&G NDP has announced that Mario Leclerc will be the party’s candidate. A long-time advocate for workers’ rights, Leclerc is stepping forward once again to fight for job security, fair employment insurance benefits, and the protection of public services.

Leclerc, who is a paralegal at the Administrative Housing Tribunal, has a history of political engagement and labour activism. He previously served as president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) Local 621 and was actively involved in the Cornwall and District Labour Council. He previously ran as the NDP candidate in SDG in 2011 under Jack Layton’s leadership, finishing third in a tight race for second place behind Liberal candidate Bernadette Clement, while Conservative Guy Lauzon won the election.

“I am applying for the MP job in the House of Commons — nothing less,” said Leclerc. “This election is about standing up for everyday people. The Liberals promise to balance the budget, but at what cost? The Conservatives’ agenda will not serve working-class Canadians either. Under both parties, essential programs and services would face drastic cuts. We cannot let that happen.”

Leclerc stressed the importance of job security and economic stability, particularly as inflation continues to impact families. “We need to cap prices on essential food items because inflation is crushing working families,” he said. “The NDP is here to fight for people.”

Acknowledging the challenges of the race, Leclerc said he welcomes strong competition from Conservative MP Eric Duncan and Liberal candidate Sarah Good. “If the NDP can squeeze in at the last minute, even if we win by 200 votes, why not? We’re not aiming for 52 per cent, but a competitive three-way race would be a big victory for the NDP.”

On key issues affecting SD&G, Leclerc pointed to the need to protect Old Age Security benefits, prevent the retirement age from being pushed back to 67 or 69, and strengthen employment insurance programs. He also raised concerns about potential economic impacts from political shifts in the U.S. “If Trump gets his way, the stock market and business community will feel it, and we need to be ready,” he said.

Leclerc resides in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, but previously lived in Cornwall for seven years. In the 2015 Canadian federal election, he ran as the Green Party candidate in the Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne riding.

The SD&G NDP will officially launch Leclerc’s campaign at the Benson Centre in Cornwall March 20, at 7 p.m.

Liberals kick off campaign Sunday

Local Liberals are gearing up for the next federal election with a Pre-Writ Rally at the Best Western March 23 at 2 p.m., where newly acclaimed candidate Sarah Good will officially launch her campaign.

Denis Sabourin, President of the SDG Federal Liberal Riding Association, voiced his confidence in Good’s ability to represent the riding. “I think Sarah will be a very good candidate, excuse the pun, and a very good MP,” Sabourin said. “She genuinely has concern for the issues of the constituents and wants to address those concerns. You can’t ask for anything more of an MP than someone that takes the issues to heart, addresses them, and works with the community to bring them to a successful outcome.”