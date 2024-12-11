Loaded firearm found during RIDE check

December 11, 2024
By Richard Mahoney
The Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three individuals with firearm offences after a loaded firearm and cannabis were found in a vehicle stopped for a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere check December 5 shortly before 1:30 a.m. on County Road 2 in South Dundas.

Quinten Roundpoint, 26, of Cornwall, was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and driving while cannabis was readily available.

Travis Thompson, 26, and Jake Rice, 25, of Akwesasne Mohawk Territory were charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

All accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall February 11.

