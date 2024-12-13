Local Artist Releases First Children’s Book about Forest Friends

Catherine V. Lalonde launched her first children’s book, Journaled Adventures of the Forest Friends, at the Cornwall Public Library onSaturday, November 30, captivating an audience of young readers and families. The event highlighted the book’s mission to inspire children to build social connections, develop confidence, and appreciate the natural world.

“This series is designed to help kids connect with their community, learn social skills, and encourage family bonding,” Lalonde explained. The book is the first in a planned four-part series, with the remaining titles currently in production.

The inspiration for the book came from her nieces, Lila and Hazel, whose interactions sparked the idea of using anthropomorphic animalcharacters to teach life lessons. “Animals allow children to see themselves in the characters rather than just seeing my nieces,” she said.

Attendees of the launch participated in arts activities and storytelling, with Lalonde expressing enthusiasm for the children’s engagement.“Some of the kids who came are now looking to create their own stories. It’s amazing to give them that foot in the door to explore their creativity.”

Lalonde, a graphic designer and artist with a background in animation and multimedia, shared the challenges and triumphs of the creative process. “Each hand-painted illustration took four to eight days to complete.Writing was a struggle due to my learning disability, but after nearly twoyears, I’m proud to see it come to life.”

Looking ahead, Lalonde is also working on animating the series, with storyboarding and voice recordings for the first book underway. “The goal is to create a robust blend of technology and organic storytelling, offering children relatable content while fostering an appreciation for community and nature.”

For those who missed the event, signed and numbered prints of the book’s illustrations are available, along with plans to expand the series’ universe in future installments.

Lalonde concluded, “This series is about seeing different perspectives and fostering empathy. Each book will share a new story from another character’s viewpoint, encouraging children to think about how othersfeel and experience the world around them.”