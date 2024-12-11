Local Radio Personality’s TikTok video casts a spell with 1.5M Views

December 11, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 41 min on December 5, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Local Radio Personality’s TikTok video casts a spell with 1.5M Views
Radio personality Victoria Arsenault at a fundraising event in Cornwall. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

Victoria Arsenault, a former Cornwall radio host now working at an Ottawa radio station, recently captured widespread attention on TikTok when a video she posted amassed over 1.5 million views a few weeks ago. The lighthearted video humorously highlights her partner’s playful misunderstanding of her passion for witchcraft with a visually stunning backdrop of a full moonrise low on the horizon.

The TikTok, posted under her username @vicontheradio, is set to an instrumental version of “Here Comes the Sun” and features captions and hashtags like #witchesoftiktok and #crystals. The clip has drawn 283.5K likes and over 2,800 comments, sparking engagement from the WitchTok community and beyond.

Victoria credits the video’s spontaneity and her sister’s advice for its success. “My partner sent me a Snapchat that cracked me up,” sheexplained. “I shared it on Facebook first, and my sister told me I should post it on TikTok. She’s my TikTok manager. She knows what goes viral better than I do.”

Despite her sister’s confidence, the viral outcome was unexpected. “I actually don’t even have my TikTok notifications on,” Victoria admitted. “The next morning, my sister said, ‘told you it would do well.’ I checked, and it was at 33,000 views. I was blown away, and it’s just kept growing from there!”

“The comments are filled with amazing and supportive women and witches,” Victoria shared. “It’s obvious my partner doesn’t quite understand the craft but is still supportive of me regardless.”

Whether by spell or sheer humour, Victoria’s video has bewitched TikTok audiences, proving that sometimes a bit of magic—and a good laugh—can go a long way.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Firefighters honoured for rescuing plane crash victim
Local News

Firefighters honoured for rescuing plane crash victim

Shortly after 1 pm July 26, 2023, firefighters from the North Glengarry Fire Department's Station 1 raced to save the life of David…