Local Radio Personality’s TikTok video casts a spell with 1.5M Views

Victoria Arsenault, a former Cornwall radio host now working at an Ottawa radio station, recently captured widespread attention on TikTok when a video she posted amassed over 1.5 million views a few weeks ago. The lighthearted video humorously highlights her partner’s playful misunderstanding of her passion for witchcraft with a visually stunning backdrop of a full moonrise low on the horizon.

The TikTok, posted under her username @vicontheradio, is set to an instrumental version of “Here Comes the Sun” and features captions and hashtags like #witchesoftiktok and #crystals. The clip has drawn 283.5K likes and over 2,800 comments, sparking engagement from the WitchTok community and beyond.

Victoria credits the video’s spontaneity and her sister’s advice for its success. “My partner sent me a Snapchat that cracked me up,” sheexplained. “I shared it on Facebook first, and my sister told me I should post it on TikTok. She’s my TikTok manager. She knows what goes viral better than I do.”

Despite her sister’s confidence, the viral outcome was unexpected. “I actually don’t even have my TikTok notifications on,” Victoria admitted. “The next morning, my sister said, ‘told you it would do well.’ I checked, and it was at 33,000 views. I was blown away, and it’s just kept growing from there!”

“The comments are filled with amazing and supportive women and witches,” Victoria shared. “It’s obvious my partner doesn’t quite understand the craft but is still supportive of me regardless.”

Whether by spell or sheer humour, Victoria’s video has bewitched TikTok audiences, proving that sometimes a bit of magic—and a good laugh—can go a long way.