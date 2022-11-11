Local Woman Crochets Stunning Remembrance Day Display

November 11, 2022 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on November 11, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
Krystine Therriault - Seaway News
Local Woman Crochets Stunning Remembrance Day Display
L to R: Pat Granger, Ann Primeau, Myrna Murray, Diane Lebrun, Gale McCallum, Wendy Lapierre (Photo : Krystine Therriault/Seaway News)

If you’ve been in the Pitt Street area lately you may have seen a beautiful display in the window of the Cornwall Senior Citizen’s Club at 119 Pitt. Crocheted by Diane Lebrun and carefully hung by the wonderful ladies at the club, the display features 365 crocheted poppies.

Beautifully lit up at night with two spotlights, the display also has a black crocheted soldier and purple poppies to represent the animals who served alongside our soldiers. It took Lebrun approximately a year of work, with breaks, to complete the parts needed to put the display together.

“Last January this lady gave me a humungous ball of red yarn. I said, ‘What am I going to do with that thing? What is red like that… poppies!” explained Diane, who then searched for images of ‘poppy curtains’ for inspiration.

“I didn’t know what it would look like until the end… It took us three hours to set it up,” she added.

Diane said that while it was hard work to crochet the poppies and put together the display, it was nothing compared to what our veterans went through.

Beautiful work, ladies!

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

On behalf of our “unknown” defenders that never came home
Local News

On behalf of our “unknown” defenders that never came home

“Of the more than 66,000 Canadians who died in the First World War, almost 20,000 have no identifiable grave. Of the nearly 117,000…

Cornwall Rotary Club donates $4,620 to support Ukrainian families!
Local News

Cornwall Rotary Club donates $4,620 to support Ukrainian families!

Canada is committed to supporting those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Visitor visas are…