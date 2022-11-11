Local Woman Crochets Stunning Remembrance Day Display

If you’ve been in the Pitt Street area lately you may have seen a beautiful display in the window of the Cornwall Senior Citizen’s Club at 119 Pitt. Crocheted by Diane Lebrun and carefully hung by the wonderful ladies at the club, the display features 365 crocheted poppies.

Beautifully lit up at night with two spotlights, the display also has a black crocheted soldier and purple poppies to represent the animals who served alongside our soldiers. It took Lebrun approximately a year of work, with breaks, to complete the parts needed to put the display together.

“Last January this lady gave me a humungous ball of red yarn. I said, ‘What am I going to do with that thing? What is red like that… poppies!” explained Diane, who then searched for images of ‘poppy curtains’ for inspiration.

“I didn’t know what it would look like until the end… It took us three hours to set it up,” she added.

Diane said that while it was hard work to crochet the poppies and put together the display, it was nothing compared to what our veterans went through.

Beautiful work, ladies!