Lock it or lose it: Police issue stolen vehicle alert

The Cornwall Police Service is reminding residents to “lock it or lose it” after receiving reports of two vehicle thefts on the same day last month.

March 29, a 2016 Honda Civic was stolen in the area of York Street and Sixth Street West. The vehicle was later located in Cornwall March 31,.

The same day, a Cornwall resident received a phone call from the Sûreté du Québec advising that her 2020 Honda Civic had been recovered. The investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen in the early morning hours.

While both occurrences are being investigated, the CPS is reminding residents to take precautions.

Always roll up your windows, lock the doors and pocket the keys

Never leave the keys running in the ignition while your vehicle is unattended

Keep your vehicle registration and insurance documents on you at all times

Always park in a well-lit area

If you have a garage, use it

Remove valuables from plain view

The CPS also recommends making a nightly routine of checking your vehicle before heading to bed. By ensuring the doors are locked, windows are up and valuables have been brought inside their residence, motorists can help decrease the chance of a theft occurring.

For investigative purposes, the CPS is also inviting residents to register their home or business security cameras, CCTV systems or doorbell cams with CamSafe. CAMSafe is a CCTV and security video registry aimed at keeping our community safe and assisting police solve crime.

CamSafe only requests basic contact information and camera locations – nothing else. No account information or specifics are required and you can change or delete your information at any time. All this program is aimed at doing is providing a starting point for police officers to find video footage in an identified area to assist an investigation.

For example, if there was a vehicle theft in a residential neighbourhood, the investigating officer can log onto Camsafe and much like Google Maps, geofence an area and see if there are anyone who has registered a camera in the area. From that point, the officer – using the contact information provided – would request the footage from the owner expediting the collection of valuable evidence.