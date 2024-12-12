Lone Councillor Opposes Decision to End Vaccine Mandate

December 12, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 00 min on December 12, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Councillor Syd Gardiner, pictured here, voted against rescinding the COVID-19 Vaccination Policy. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

At its December 10, 2024, meeting, Cornwall City Council voted 10-1 in favor of rescinding the COVID-19 Vaccination Policy implemented on March 28, 2022. The policy will no longer be in effect immediately.Councillor Syd Gardiner, who turned 82 on the same day, was the sole vote opposing the decision.

The recommendation to rescind the policy came from improved public health indicators, high vaccination rates across Ontario, and evolvingprovincial health guidelines. The policy’s removal is also expected to address operational challenges, such as staffing shortages, and aligns with the province’s broader shift toward voluntary vaccination.

Councillor Gardiner voiced his objections, emphasizing the ongoing need for vaccinations among vulnerable groups. “In my experience with the health units, including ours, they are all suggesting that people should get their booster shots,” he said. “Cities like Ottawa have continued to support these measures themselves. I can’t support rescinding the policy because I don’t believe the province is doing the proper thing.”

Despite Gardiner’s concerns, council passed the motion withoverwhelming support. Council’s decision reflects changing public healthguidance and operational considerations.

