Lots of fun at Dunvegan carnival

The shining sun helped take some of the bite out of the cold air at the Dunvegan Winter Carnival. Families came out to enjoy a day of activities provided by the Dunvegan Recreation Association. Breakfast was held at the Dunvegan Hall, then more fun was found just down the road with skidoo rides, tobogganing, curling and a warming fire to roast marshmallows. Lots of laughter and smiles were seen on bundled up kids, parents and grandparents who were enjoying their time at the winter carnival.